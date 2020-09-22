Menu

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy, reports say

Mike Kalasnik from Jersey City, USA / CC-BY SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
A Sizzler in Kissimmee, Florida
Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 22, 2020
According to multiple media outlets, steakhouse chain Sizzler has filed for bankruptcy amid the pandemic.

CNN reported the California-based chain filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which only covers 14 company-owned restaurants, not its international locations or more than 90 franchised restaurants in the US.

According to Business Insider, the restaurant filed for bankruptcy due to closing its indoor dining and declining sales.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Sizzler USA CEO Chris Perkins also blamed the landlords refusing to abate rent due to an economic impact due to the coronavirus.

Sizzler was founded in 1958 and once was one of the casual restaurant chains in the US.

