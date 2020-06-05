Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Louisiana declares state of emergency with Cristobal landfall expected at end of weekend

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. National Hurricane Center
Projected path of Tropical Depression Cristobal released Friday, June 5
State of emergency declared in Louisiana with Cristobal landfall expected early Monday
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 11:39:59-04

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to reach the coast of the United States by Sunday evening or early Monday morning, according to a projection released by the U.S. National Hurricane Center Friday morning.

The NHC says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Friday morning and was moving north-northeast at 7 mph. The storm was expected to cross the Yucatan peninsula Friday and eventually track to the U.S. Gulf coast.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda.

Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday in advance of Cristobal, which he says is forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and could become a Tropical Storm again.

“While it is still too early to know for sure what impact Cristobal could have on Louisiana, now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Edwards said. “A Flash flood watch has already been issued for a large part of the state, and heavy rain is expected. It is critically important for the people of Louisiana to be aware of this tropical threat. Our state, local and federal partners have spent the past several days working with local governments and emergency officials preparing for issues related to this and the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. They are ready to respond as needed."

Flood watches are also in effect in central and southern Florida for the rest of the week due to the combination of tropical moisture and an upper level disturbance, ABC News reports.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.