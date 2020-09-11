State Department downgrades its travel warning for Mexico

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department downgraded its travel warning for Mexico.

The current land-border closure agreement between the U.S. and Mexico is due to expire on Sept. 21.

The U.S.'s southern neighbor is no longer under a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning, the state department said.

It's now been downgraded to Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" status.

The agency says travelers still cannot go to:

- Colima state due to crime

- Guerrero state due to crime.

- Michoacán state due to crime.

- Sinaloa state due to crime.

- Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

According to USA Today, travelers can fly to Cancun, Cozumel, and Cabo San Lucas, even without a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine.