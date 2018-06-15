Startup launches insurance for Uber, Lyft passengers

For passengers worried about getting in an accident when riding with Uber or Lyft, a new startup launched an insurance for users of ride-hailing services.

RideSafe is a new app that allows passengers to buy accidental medical, death and dismemberment insurance coverage for any rides taken in a 24-hour period.

In order to activate RideSafe, users can download the Sure Insurance app from the App Store or Google Play; select RideSafe Insurance; and connect to their ride-hailing accounts. Once coverage is initially authorized, the customer is automatically covered for each ride taken in a 24-hour period.

Users can often activate coverage within 60 seconds. RideShare costs $2.40 for 24 hours of coverage.