Startup launches insurance for Uber, Lyft passengers

Gabrielle Ortega
6:58 AM, Jun 15, 2018

For passengers worried about getting in an accident when riding with Uber or Lyft, a new startup launched an insurance for users of ride-hailing services.

KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For passengers worried about getting in an accident when riding with Uber or Lyft, a new startup launched an insurance for users of ride-hailing services.

RideSafe is a new app that allows passengers to buy accidental medical, death and dismemberment insurance coverage for any rides taken in a 24-hour period.

In order to activate RideSafe, users can download the Sure Insurance app from the App Store or Google Play; select RideSafe Insurance; and connect to their ride-hailing accounts. Once coverage is initially authorized, the customer is automatically covered for each ride taken in a 24-hour period.

Users can often activate coverage within 60 seconds. RideShare costs $2.40 for 24 hours of coverage.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top