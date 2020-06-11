Menu

Starbucks to open 300 locations that specialize in take-out, drive-thru orders

Posted at 4:38 AM, Jun 11, 2020
Starbucks wants to transform some of its stores to prioritize customers who order online, according to an SEC filing.

The coffee chain says it is accelerating plans to improve drive-thru and curbside pick-up options due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its filing, Starbucks says it plans to open 300 locations that "specialize" in pick-up and carry-out orders. The company also says the move will require the closure of about 400 of its current cafes.

Starbucks says it will make the change over the next 18 months.

CNN reports that Starbucks was already re-evaluating its strategy prior to the pandemic, as "80% of transactions at nearly 15,000 US stores are 'on-the-go' purchases."

At the peak of the pandemic, when local governments forced the closure of restaurant dining rooms, Starbucks continued to operate many of its locations exclusively through drive-thrus and online ordering.

