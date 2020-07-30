Menu

Starbucks to bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 30, 2020
Fall must be right around the corner because Starbucks is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The coffee chain announced the drink, which it's also affectionately known as "PSL," will make a come back sometime this year, but didn't give a specific date.

Last year, the drink returned in late August.

You may also be able to get the popular drink quicker than ever before.

In a company earnings call on Tuesday, Starbucks also announced more locations will have a curbside pick-up, drive-thrus, and mobile-only pick-up locations.

More than 400 Starbucks locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans.

The goal is to move toward convenient coffeehouses.

During the call, the coffee giant released its quarterly earnings, with revenue plummeting 38% to $4.2 billion.

