Starbucks to allow alternative payment methods, still earn loyalty stars

Starbucks announced changes to their loyalty program giving customers more ways to pay for their drinks while earning stars.

Customers have complained for years about the need to reload their Starbucks card in order to spend money at the coffee giant and earn loyalty stars.

In order for customers to earn stars in the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, customers had to use a Starbucks card or gift card to pay. This forced regular customers to constantly reload their card to ensure there was enough money for their purchases.

Starbucks announced Tuesday they will allow alternative payments in a few months, and still allow members to earn stars or purchases. Alternative methods include debit/credit cards, cash, and select mobile wallets.

However, there’s a catch.

When the changes take place, customers paying with their Starbucks card or gift card will earn two loyalty stars per $1 spent, and those paying with alternative methods will earn one star per $1 spent.

In an update posted to their website, Starbucks said the changes would happen in fall.