Starbucks adds some merry to the week with free holiday cup giveaway

A very merry end to election week: Starbucks will begin serving their holiday beverages and handing out their holiday cups Friday, November 6. For a limited time, a festive reusable cup will be given to customers who order holiday drinks.

The red, green and white reusable cups will be included when customers order a holiday beverage of any size at participating stores. They will be handed out while supplies last at each store, for orders in-person, drive-thru, mobile, curbside or when ordered through Uber Eats.

The festive reusable cup, which feature a different design each year, are made to look like a cozy, holiday sweater this year.

In order to get a free cup, customers will need to order a handcrafted fall or holiday beverage: Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

The store's disposable cups will also feature festive designs through November and December.