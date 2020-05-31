St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck amid George Floyd protests

A person who was participating in anti-police brutality protests in St. Louis was killed earlier Saturday morning when he was run over by a FedEx truck.

KSDK-TV and KMOV-TV in St. Louis both confirm that the incident began when a two-trailer FedEx semi was re-routed off of a local highway when it was shut down by protesters.

After leaving the highway, another group of protesters forced the truck to crawl to a stop. KMOV reports that some rioters attempted to grab packages off the back of the truck.

At that point, two men climbed onto the passenger side of the truck. That's when police say the men flashed their guns to the driver.

The driver sounded his horn and tried to drive away. Police say the driver wasn't aware that there was a man between the trailers at the time he started driving. That man fell and became trapped under the truck.

Bystander video shows others screaming and yelling, trying to tell the driver he was dragging a man under his truck.

FedEx released a statement Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week," the company said. "We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

