Sprucing up your home in quarantine? Check out these Memorial Day deals on furniture

While Memorial Day is dedicated to remembering the men and women who have died while serving our country, it has also become a time year to capitalize on great deals.

This year may look a little different though. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many shoppers will stay home and do much of their shopping online.

And with Americans spending much of their time at home, there’s a good chance they’ve noticed some items they need around the house or even furniture that could be replaced.

One of the most popular items bought during the holiday weekend happens to be furniture, whether that be patio items, mattresses or a new sofa.

Here are 10 stores offering sales on furniture through Memorial Day:

Wayfair: The furniture retailer is offering up to 70% off items through May 26. Area rugs start at just $49 and bedroom furniture starts at $99.

Build.com: If you’re wanting to take on a summer project around the house, add some new appliances or buy some furniture, you may want to check out Build. They’re offering up to 70% inventory through the end of May with the promo code MEMORIALDAY.

Pier1: While it was recently announced that all Pier1 stores would be closing, the retailer remains open this weekend and it’s offering discounts, including 40% odd outdoor furniture, 40% off wall décor, and 30% off outdoor pillows and cushions.

Overstock: The online retailer is offering a 70% discount on thousands of items and free shipping on everything. Customers can capitalize on the sale through June 1.

Home Depot: The nationwide chain offers more than just hardware. On its website, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select home décor, furniture, and kitchenware.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Through Monday, the home goods company is offering a Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off and up to 75% off clearance items.

Lowe’s: The home improvement company is offering up to 40% off large appliances, grills, patio furniture and more, according to Consumer Reports.

Walmart: The retail giant is offering up to 45% off its outdoor furniture items, according to The Today Show. The morning show listed some of the big box store’s best deals.

Kohl’s: The retail company is offering 20% off furniture, patio, outdoor tabletops, outdoor décor, and mattresses through Memorial Day, using the promo code REFRESH20.

Ashley Homestore: The chain is offering a Memorial Day furniture sale with up to 50% off items plus an extra 10% on online products or 10 months special financing.

