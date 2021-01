House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized early Friday, according to KGO-TV.

Vandals spray painted "$2K,” "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything” on the outside of her home. There was also apparent fake blood poured on her driveway.

Pelosi led House Democrats in passing a bill to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to put the House’s legislation before the Senate.