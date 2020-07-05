Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s family says her remains were found in Texas

The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen says the remains found near the Leon River have been confirmed to be of the missing Fort Hood soldier, according to ABC News and CNN.

The attorney for the Guillen family said last week that the family believed the human remains found Tuesday were those of Guillen but a positive identification was pending.

"The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen," her family's lawyer said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday evening.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division has yet to independently confirm the identification. ABC News has reached out to Army CID for comment.

The two suspects in her disappearance are Spc. Aaron Robinson and Cecily Anne Aguilar, a civilian.

According to the affidavit, the suspects allegedly dismembered Guillen's body and attempted to burn it after she was bludgeoned to death by Spc. Robinson.

Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, along with the U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police Department, and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate Robinson on June 30 when he fled the post.

When Robinson was located, officers attempted to make contact him as he produced a weapon and committed suicide by shooting himself. Aguilar has been arrested for tampering/ fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a second degree felony. If conviction, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Guillén’s family said through their lawyer that they believe Vanessa was sexually harassed by the military suspect and is calling for a Congressional investigation.

20-year-old Guillen was last seen on the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas, and had not been heard from since that date.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command has been working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout this investigation to include the FBI, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This article was written by Thalia Brionez for KXXV.