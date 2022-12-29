Southwest Airlines apologizes amidst travel delays, cancellations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Airlines issued an official apology after many flights were cancelled amidst the holiday season.
"We've let our Customers and Employees down, and we pledge to do everything can we can to make it right," began Southwest Airlines.
The company also posted a video with Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green.
"I want to offer you... a pledge to do everything we can and to work day and night to repair our relationship with you," said Green.
The airline website has added a page for travel disruptions, where customers can request a refund and receive a reimbursement.
We’ve let our Customers and Employees down, and we pledge to do everything we can to make it right. If you still need assistance rearranging your travel, getting a refund, or tracking down your luggage, please visit https://t.co/II3YgdPy7J. pic.twitter.com/64Fdt8jJPn— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 29, 2022