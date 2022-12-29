Watch Now
Southwest Airlines apologizes amidst travel delays, cancellations

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Posted at 9:10 PM, Dec 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Airlines issued an official apology after many flights were cancelled amidst the holiday season.

"We've let our Customers and Employees down, and we pledge to do everything can we can to make it right," began Southwest Airlines.

The company also posted a video with Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green.

"I want to offer you... a pledge to do everything we can and to work day and night to repair our relationship with you," said Green.

The airline website has added a page for travel disruptions, where customers can request a refund and receive a reimbursement.

