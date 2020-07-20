Son of judge killed, husband shot at New Jersey home; FBI looking for 'subject'

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ — A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home, New Jersey's chief district judge said.

The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press.

Wolfson said Salas' husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured.

A law enforcement source who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP said a gunman posed as a FedEx delivery driver.

They said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn't injured.

The FBI said it's looking for one suspect in connection with the shooting.

Governor Phil Murphy called the shooting a "senseless act."

"This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done," he said.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench," Sen. Bob Menendez said. "My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

North Brunswick Mayor Mac Womack said in a tweet, "No words can express the sadness and loss we share tonight as a community after [the] senseless shootings...We commit to do all we can to support the family at this time, as well as all law enforcement agencies involved."

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office assisted the North Brunswick Police Department in the investigation.

This story originally reported by Aliza Chasan , Associated Press , Katie Corrado on PIX11.com.