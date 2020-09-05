Menu

Some parts of the US could go from wildfires to snow this week

David Zalubowski/AP
A man wears a face mask while walking his dog in the snow to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Denver.. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-04 22:28:57-04

This Labor Day Weekend, Denver is basking in 90-degree heat. As Labor Day comes to a close, the city could be buried in several inches of snow.

Despite the major heat wave sweeping the Rocky Mountains, a cold front is set to sweep across parts of Rockies, bringing freezing cold and even some snow.

“A significant change in the weather will occur late Monday into Tuesday,” the National Weather Service said. “Temperatures will plummet behind a strong cold front with rain and snow forming. Snow levels will drop sharply and accumulating snow is likely across the mountains and foothills."

The National Weather Service also warned the area for possible power outages due to the snow falling on live vegetation.

The weather is just as extreme in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The area is under a red flag warning for possible fires as temperatures will reach the 90s this weekend. By Tuesday, the area could have several inches of snow.

The high temperature is expected to drop from 94 this weekend to 37 on Tuesday in Cheyenne.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

