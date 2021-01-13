Some GOP lawmakers ‘afraid for their lives’ if they vote to impeach, congressman says

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Democratic congressman from Colorado said Wednesday that some of his Republican colleagues have told him they fear for their safety if they vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a morning interview with MSNBC, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. said a small handful of GOP lawmakers are “morally bankrupt individuals who have given in to these conspiracy theories and are too far gone to be redeemed.”

However, he said a majority of them are “paralyzed” by fear.

“I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues last night and a couple of them broke down in tears, talking to me and saying they’re afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment,” said Crow.

The congressman echoed those sentiments when he took to the House floor before the chamber voted on impeachment.

“Some of my Republican colleagues are afraid of the consequences of an impeachment vote, but this Congress sends our young men and women to war every day,” said Crow. “I’m not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy, but only show a fraction of the courage we ask of our troops every day. Leadership is hard. It’s time to impeach.”

Crow said his response to his GOP colleagues who fear voting for impeachment was, “welcome to the club.”

“That’s leadership,” Crow told MSNBC. “Our country is in a very challenging time. Many of us have felt that way for a long time, because we’ve stood up for our democracy and we expect them to do the same.”

Comments from another congressman, Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., support Crow’s statements. He recently told CNBC that his life could be at risk after voting to uphold the Nov.3 election results. He was one of only nine freshman GOP lawmakers to do so.

“We realize that was a vote we cast that put our safety at risk and going forward, I am expecting there will likely be more political violence,” said Meijer. “So my expectation and the expectation of some folks I’m talking to who are trying to vote our conscience on this, there will be folks that try to kill us, and that’s something we have to grapple with every day.”

Democratic lawmakers and a growing number of GOP congresspeople are advocating for President Trump to be removed from office following last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol during Congress’ joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The article of impeachment being brought against Trump is for “inciting insurrection,” accusing the president of encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol.

At least five people died as a result of the mob’s attack last Wednesday, including a Capitol police officer and woman who was shot by law enforcement.

Law enforcement has warned there may be more violence in Washington D.C. and at statehouses in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration. Authorities are heightening security just in case.

Wednesday, Trump released a statement urging his supporters to refrain from violence: