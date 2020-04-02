Menu

Social Security recipients do not have to file tax return to get stimulus check

Posted: 6:02 PM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 21:09:54-04
Social Security recipients do not have to get file tax return to get stimulus check

After previously stating that Americans on Social Security would need to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, the IRS said Wednesday night it will not require a tax return from Social Security recipients in order to receive a stimulus check.

"Social Security recipients will automatically receive economic impact payments without the need to file taxes for 2018 or 2019," the IRS said.

The checks, which are slated to go out in the next three weeks, will be $1,200 per person who makes less than $75,000 per year. Those making between $75,000 and $99,000 with receive a prorated amount. The checks are being distributed by the government to help stimulate the economy as businesses close amid the spread of COVID-19.

As of now, Americans who don't file taxes and are not on Social Security are still required to file a return in order to receive the one-time stimulus check.

For those without a bank account on file, the IRS said that in the coming weeks, it plans to develop a web-based portal for individuals to provide their banking information to the IRS online, so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .

