Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Smoke from the western wildfires has reached the East Coast

items.[0].image.alt
(NASA)
Smoke from the western wildfires has reached the East Coast
Posted at 5:04 AM, Sep 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-16 09:01:08-04

Smoke from the raging wildfires on the West Coast has reached the eastern seaboard.

Images from a NASA satellite show clouds of smoke stretching from coast to coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the smoke made its way east in two different directions. One trail of smoke crossed the Great Lakes region and reached upstate New York. Another path of smoke wound its way through Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and into the Mid-Atlantic.

Some of the smoke even drifted up into Canada.

The wildfires have led to hazardous air quality along parts of the West Coast, but air quality in most of the eastern U.S. is not affected.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...