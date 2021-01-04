Menu

Slack experiencing widespread outages on the first day of business in 2021

Kiichiro Sato/AP
Slack app icon is displayed on a computer screen Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Slack
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 11:46:39-05

Slack, an instant messaging system that many businesses have come to rely on for remote communication amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experienced widespread outages on Monday.

Slack’s status website first reported an “incident” just after 10 a.m. on Monday with messaging and “connections.” As of 11:30 a.m., all services listed on Slack’s website have been upgraded to an “outage.”

It’s unclear what’s causing the outage. Slack said on Twitter that its team is “currently investigating” the issue.

Slack offers instant messages, as well as video chat and file-sharing services.

As many businesses have asked employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has become vital for business communication.

Slack’s outage occurred on what was the first day of business in 2021 for many companies.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

