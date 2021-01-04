Slack experiencing widespread outages on the first day of business in 2021

Slack, an instant messaging system that many businesses have come to rely on for remote communication amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experienced widespread outages on Monday.

Slack’s status website first reported an “incident” just after 10 a.m. on Monday with messaging and “connections.” As of 11:30 a.m., all services listed on Slack’s website have been upgraded to an “outage.”

It’s unclear what’s causing the outage. Slack said on Twitter that its team is “currently investigating” the issue.

Slack offers instant messages, as well as video chat and file-sharing services.

As many businesses have asked employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has become vital for business communication.

Slack’s outage occurred on what was the first day of business in 2021 for many companies.

Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.

