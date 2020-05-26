Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Skittles to 'give up' rainbow in honor of Pride Month

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Skittles
Skittles to 'give up' rainbow in honor of Pride Month
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 17:01:18-04

In honor of Pride Month, Skittles announced they are "giving up" their rainbow in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

During the month of June, Skittles says "only one rainbow matters."

For every pride package sold, the Mars Company said they would donate $1 to GLAAD.

According to CNN , the company has released the pride packs in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom over the years.

Although the Skittles will be gray, consumers will still be able to taste the rainbow and the Skittles will still be fruity, CNN reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.