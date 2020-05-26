Skittles to 'give up' rainbow in honor of Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, Skittles announced they are "giving up" their rainbow in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

During the month of June, Skittles says "only one rainbow matters."

During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we have given up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! For every SKITTLES Pride Pack sold we are donating $1 to @glaad.🌈 pic.twitter.com/mecpWaVhzA — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 20, 2020

For every pride package sold, the Mars Company said they would donate $1 to GLAAD.

According to CNN , the company has released the pride packs in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom over the years.

Although the Skittles will be gray, consumers will still be able to taste the rainbow and the Skittles will still be fruity, CNN reported.