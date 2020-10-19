Skittles giving away Zombie Skittles costume that releases 'aroma of rotten zombie'

Need a socially distanced costume that comes with a unique 'zombie mode' button that'll keep anyone 6 feet away from you?

Well, Skittles is giving away Zombie Skittles socially distance costumes that are 6 feet wide and has a button that will let you release the "aroma of rotten zombie."

#SWEEPSTAKES Enter for a chance to become the ZOMBIE this #Halloween by rocking this socially distanced costume! Enter at https://t.co/PwU8vBIjqc pic.twitter.com/VJYuAOoOtD — SKITTLES (@Skittles) October 19, 2020

Skittles says 50 lucky winners will win a costume, plus 20 packages of Zombie Skittles.

The contest began Monday and runs until Oct. 23. Skittles said they would announce the lucky winners on Oct. 26.

To enter for a chance to win, head to DaretheRainbow.com.