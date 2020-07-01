Six Flags to pause paid advertisements on social media platforms

Six Flags says it will pause its paid advertisements on social media platforms to ensure the platforms are devoid of hate speech and harmful content.

Six Flags joins numerous companies who have also paused their ads for similar reasons, including Starbucks, Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant; Coca-Cola; Verizon and dozens of smaller companies.

The company says it will take time to reassess internal policies and re-evaluate external partners.

Last week, facing mounting pressure from advertisers, Facebook said they would flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Facebook will also ban false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places. The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the U.S. election.

This story originally reported by Paul Ross on wkbw.com.