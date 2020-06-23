Menu

Simple design steps can take your garden to the next level

©2016 Martha Benedict
Martha Benedict/AP
In this 2011 photo provided Martha Benedict, a bench around a tree and raised flower and vegetable beds, all built by landscape designer Katharine Pinney from discarded scaffolding, are shown in a kitchen garden at a home in La Canada, Calif. Homeowners can transform an ordinary looking landscape with some imagination, design, and perhaps the help of a local agriculture extension service, landscape professional or private nursery. (Martha Benedict/Katharine Pinney via AP)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 23, 2020
Home gardeners with some extra time during the coronavirus pandemic might consider adding a personal touch to their yards.

An ordinary landscape can be transformed with some imagination, design, and perhaps the help of a local agriculture extension service, landscape professional or private nursery. Adding arbors or pergolas can entice visitors into the garden.

Flowering trees, pots, paths and landscape timber might keep them there longer. Experts say benches and tables are a must for an outdoor hangout, and having limited room shouldn’t be a deterrent.

Adding the right flowering plants can convince hummingbirds and butterflies to stay longer.

