SILVERADO FIRE: Map, evacuation centers, road closures for Southern California wildfire

Orange County Fire Association
A fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California as powerful winds across the state prompted the power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Oct 26, 2020
IRVINE, Calif. - The fast-moving Silverado Fire is threatening several homes in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine forcing the evacuation of 60,000 residents Monday morning.

The blaze erupted just after 6:45 a.m. in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads., and within an hour consumed about 50 acres.

Crews are battling flames and smoke amid strong wind gusts. The region is under a large plume of smoke creating unhealthy air quality prompting warnings to residents to stay indoors and limit outdoor activity.

