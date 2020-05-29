Shots fired near protest in downtown Denver demanding justice for George Floyd

DENVER – Someone fired shots near the state Capitol Thursday afternoon while a protest for justice for George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minnesota police this week, was ongoing on the Capitol’s front steps, police and a lawmaker said.

More than 100 people were involved in the protest and march, which started around 5 p.m. local time at the state Capitol before parts of the group marched to near Coors Field.

Denver police confirmed that shots were fired near the Capitol. Police said they were not sure if the shooting was related to the protest.

Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said in an interview from inside the Capitol Thursday evening that someone fired five or six shots from the RTD bus stop nearby into the crowd.

She said everyone ran while Colorado State Patrol troopers ushered people back inside to shelter in place. Herod said that a bullet hit the Capitol building.

Denver police said no injuries have so far been reported and that the investigation is ongoing.

The people involved in the protest were carrying signs and shouting, “I can’t breathe,” which Floyd was filmed saying as a police officer maintained pressure on his neck before he died earlier this week.

Floyd’s death while in police custody has set off two straight days of protests and rioting in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. On Thursday, Minnesota’s governor called in the National Guard to help stem the rioting from happening again.

This article was written by Blair Miller for KMGH.