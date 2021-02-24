Sheriff says Tiger Woods crash was 'purely an accident', golfer won't face charges

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County sheriff says the rollover that seriously injured Tiger Woods was “purely an accident” on a downhill section of road known for crashes.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that stretch of road "has had quite a few accidents over the years," and that "this stretch of road is challenging," he added.

During a Facebook live press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Villanueva said there will be a cause determined for the accident, but Woods will not face a reckless driving charge.

"We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident, accident is not a crime," Villanueva said.



The speed limit on that section of road is posted at 45mph, and Villanueva said "that is the maximum" and that depending on the conditions, drivers may need to go slower. The sheriff says they do not know how fast Woods was going and they hope to learn that after assessing data from the vehicle.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center’s chief medical officer says Woods shattered bones in his lower right leg in multiple locations, with additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

A statement on his Twitter account says he was awake and recovering.