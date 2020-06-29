Shaquille O'Neal, Papa John's unveil Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

If you've ever wanted to eat Shaq's favorite pizza, Papa John's is now giving you the chance to do so.

Papa John's and Shaquille O'Neal unveiled the Shaq-a-Roni pizza on Monday, which is an extra-large pepperoni pizza that will be cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to-date.

“We’re excited to combine all the best ingredients for coming together in support of our neighbors - a Shaq-sized pizza, topped with extra ingredients, with a donation from every purchase going back into our communities," said Rob Lynch, President, and CEO of Papa John’s in a press release.

O'Neal also announced that for every pizza sold, the company would donate $1 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement,” said Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s Board Member and franchise owner in a press release.

The company said they would donations for every Shaq-a-Roni sold will end August 23.