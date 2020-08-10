1 dead, others rescued after explosion demolishes homes in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. – At least one person has died in an explosion that caused several homes to collapse in northwest Baltimore Monday morning.

Several medics are on the scene in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road for the blast that's considered a "major 3 alarm incident."

So far, four people have been pulled from the rubble, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union. Fire officials say the survivors are all listed in "critical" or "serious" condition.

Crews say there are still reports of people unaccounted for. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

This developing story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein at WMAR. It will be updated as information becomes available.

