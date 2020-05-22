Several restaurants are offering deals, discounts on Memorial Day

With Memorial Day just days away, several restaurants across the nation will be offering you and your family discounts.

The restaurants offering deals are:

Baskin-Robbins is selling DIY sundae kits for $24.99. You can order the kits online or through the BR app.

Bonefish Grill says anyone who purchases a gift card online they will receive 15% discount through June 6.

On Monday, Chili's said one-half order of baby back ribs will be 3 for $10. The deal is only good for May 25.

Cracker Barrel is offering guests a free breakfast when they order a family meal basket to-go. Offer is good through June 21.

Firehouse Subs is offering their family meal deal for $24. This deal ends June 29.

The Fresh Market is offering their little big meal for $25 through May 26.

If you are a member of the loyalty program at Jack in the Box , you will receive a free 5-piece mini churro dessert with any purchase. Offer expires on July 1.

Long John Silver’s is offering guests two deals: $2 off any variety platter or $5 off an eight-piece family meal. Offers expire May 31.

Morton’s is offering their steak to-go kits for $89.

If you order 7-Eleven online, you can get beer, wine, and pizza delivered for free.

Smashburger is offering their take home meal kits from $32.95 to $47.95.

Through May 31, Sonic is offering wacky pack kids meals for $1.99.

Another restaurant running a deal through May 31 is Sonny’s BBQ. This restaurant is offering their grab and go kits for $47.99. This deal is only available through curbside and drive-thru only.

Through May 28, guests at Steak ’n Shake can order a double steak burger and milkshake for $4,and a family 4-pack for $19.99. Guests who order through the drive-thru will also receive a free order of free fries.

Whataburger is offering an online-only deal that expires May 25. If you order a Whataburger online, you'll receive a second one for free.

If guests order a #1 through #6 White Castle combo meal from now to May 25, they'll receive a second one for free.

Through May 31, guests at Wienerschnitzel will receive deals on corn dogs, chili dogs, chili cheese fries, candy shakes and meal combos with coupons found on the Weinerschnitzel site.

If you order a family take-out meal from Yard House through May 31, you'll receive 15% off your purchase.