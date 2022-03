CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. — To commemorate their Artemis I mission at the Kennedy Space Center, NASA will allow anyone to put their name on a flash drive for free that will then be on the Orion capsule.

NASA says the mission is part of the agency's commitment to "build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come."

Those who sign up for the agency to use their name can also virtually join future NASA launches.

The agency hopes to launch the spacecraft by May 2022.