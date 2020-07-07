Senator McConnell wants 2nd stimulus check for Americans, but for fewer people

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said this week he is in favor of passing another round of economic stimulus for Americans, but suggested the funds be targeted to a smaller number of Americans.

McConnell told reporters on Monday that the next round of stimulus funds should cover Americans making less than $40,000 per year, which is far lower than the threshold for stimulus funds during the last round of aid, which many Americans received in April and May.

Congress is currently on recess, but is expected to begin discussions on another round of aid when it reconvenes July 20.

In May, House Democrats approved a stimulus plan, which included $1,200 checks for those making less than $75,000 a year. The House's bill has yet to be considered by the Senate, which had a few Democratic priorities the GOP are standing firmly against – funds for states to count mail-in ballots in the fall and a lack of liability protection for companies.

Both McConnell and President Donald Trump have stated support for a second round of stimulus. Last month, in an interview with Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George, Trump endorsed providing a second round of stimulus funds.

"We will be doing another stimulus package, it will be very good, very generous," Trump told St. George on June 22.

Trump wouldn’t divulge details on what a second round of stimulus funds would look like.

