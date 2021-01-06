Menu

Senate staff secures Electoral College ballots amid riot

Jim Lo Scalzo/AP
Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-06 18:24:06-05

As pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the US Capitol, the Electoral College ballots that were being read by Vice President Mike Pence were grabbed by Senate aides.

Moments after a recess was called, senators and representatives were moved to undisclosed secure locations. Several protesters breached the Senate chambers.

The protests were later declared a "riot" by DC Metro Police.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, tweeted a photo of the Electoral College ballots several hours after a recess was called.

It’s unclear when the counting of the Electoral College votes will resume.

