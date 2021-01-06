Senate staff secures Electoral College ballots amid riot

As pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the US Capitol, the Electoral College ballots that were being read by Vice President Mike Pence were grabbed by Senate aides.

Moments after a recess was called, senators and representatives were moved to undisclosed secure locations. Several protesters breached the Senate chambers.

The protests were later declared a "riot" by DC Metro Police.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, tweeted a photo of the Electoral College ballots several hours after a recess was called.

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. — Senator Jeff Merkley

It’s unclear when the counting of the Electoral College votes will resume.