Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

"I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it's one of those issues where there's a lot of agreement," Rubio said Tuesday.

The bill passed with no opposition. It now heads to the House for consideration. If passed and signed by President Joe Biden, the new law would take effect in November 2023 to give time for industries to adjust.

Daylight Saving Time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy. Since then, some states have made their own decisions about how to observe time.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time began on Sunday. It will last until Nov. 6.