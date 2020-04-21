Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. An odd new front in the U.S.-Russian rivalry has emerged as a Russian military cargo plane bearing a load of urgently needed medical supplies landed in New York’s JFK airport. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 15:23:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new bipartisan Senate report s backing up the assessment Russia interfered in the 2016 election to sow chaos in the United States.

The heavily redacted report released Tuesday endorses the core conclusions of the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the election and that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the interference.

Senators warned that it could happen again this presidential election year.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the assessment, which was also confirmed by former special counsel Robert Mueller last year.

Mueller concluded that Russian interference was "sweeping and systematic," but he did not find a criminal conspiracy with the Trump campaign. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.