Senate Homeland Security Committee unanimously voted to ban TikTok on government devices

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 22, 2020
On Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security Committee unanimously voted to ban TikTok on government devices.

Newsy reporter Alex Miller tweeted that the bill, which was introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), was unanimously passed.

The bill would bar federal employees from downloading the short-form video social media app onto government-issued devices.

The House voted on Monday to ban federal employees from downloading the app, Forbes reported.

The bill will now move to the Senate, Miller said.

The China-based ByteDance owns TikTok.

