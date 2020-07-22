On Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security Committee unanimously voted to ban TikTok on government devices.

Newsy reporter Alex Miller tweeted that the bill, which was introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), was unanimously passed.

#TikTok News: The GOP-led Senate Homeland Security Committee just passed a ban on TikTok on government devices. pic.twitter.com/oRjKAOiEEM — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) July 22, 2020

The bill would bar federal employees from downloading the short-form video social media app onto government-issued devices.

The House voted on Monday to ban federal employees from downloading the app, Forbes reported.

The bill will now move to the Senate, Miller said.

The China-based ByteDance owns TikTok.