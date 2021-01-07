Sen. Loeffler concedes tight Georgia senate race

Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced on Twitter on Thursday that she has conceded her race to Raphael Warnock, two days after a US Senate runoff.

Warnock, along with Jon Ossoff, are slated to join the US Senate in the coming weeks. The two Georgia Democrats together will get the Democrats to 50 members, and with the help of Vice President-elect Harris, the party will hold a majority in the Senate.

Loeffler said that she contacted Warnock, and congratulated him on the victory.

“While my heart breaks at not being able to continue to serve Georgia and America, I’m tremendously proud of all we achieved together,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate seat last year following the resignation of Johnny Isakson.

