Sen. Hawley inks new book deal after previous one tanked following Capitol riot

Patrick Semansky/AP
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Amy Coney Barrett, Josh Hawley
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jan 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-18 17:55:08-05

Sen. Josh Hawley has signed a new book deal after having his previous contract with Simon and Shuster voided one day after the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.

Hawley’s book will now be published by Regnery Publishing. Regnery brands itself with “conservative books for independent thinkers.” The publisher has printed books for a number of other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

Hawley faced criticism for being among a group of Republicans who voted for throwing out the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania. The attempt to overturn the results of November’s presidential election set off a riot in Washington DC, as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, rioted and disrupted a joint session of Congress for nearly six hours. Dozens were arrested, and five people died amid the riots.

Simon & Shuster was set to publish the book “The Tyranny of the Big Tech.” However, Simon & Shuster signed a distribution agreement with Regnery Publishing in 2018.

"We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Shuster said in a statement. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints; at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

The senator responded by alleging that his freedom of speech is being violated. He threatened to file a lawsuit against the publisher.

“This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,” Hawley said. “Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It's a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court.”

A publishing contact, however, is not a constitutionally protected right. The First Amendment protects the freedom of speech from government regulations, and not from private companies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

