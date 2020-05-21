Semi hauling 43,000 pounds of 'dry pasta' overturns on Nashville interstate

A truck hauling 43,000 pounds of dry pasta overturned, causing several lanes of traffic on an interstate to be closed for several hours in Nashville on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Interstate 24 around 7:30 a.m. at the merger of I-40.

BREAKING NEWS: big mess on I-24 EB at the I-40 merge after a tractor trailer overturned on the ramp #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/bZ7YCHupMw — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) May 20, 2020

The cause of how the truck overturned is unclear.

Tennessee Department of Transportation said the wreck wasn't cleared until after 1:30 p.m.

A TDOT spokesperson tweeted several photos from the scene.

Here are some pics from our HELP operators on scene... including a skid steer with a full load of pasta pic.twitter.com/Eo8tjgWbyv — Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) May 20, 2020

No one was hurt in the crash.

WTVF's Laken Bowles originally reported this story.