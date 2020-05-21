Menu

Semi hauling 43,000 pounds of 'dry pasta' overturns on Nashville interstate

Posted at 9:10 AM, May 21, 2020
A truck hauling 43,000 pounds of dry pasta overturned, causing several lanes of traffic on an interstate to be closed for several hours in Nashville on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Interstate 24 around 7:30 a.m. at the merger of I-40.

The cause of how the truck overturned is unclear.

Tennessee Department of Transportation said the wreck wasn't cleared until after 1:30 p.m.

A TDOT spokesperson tweeted several photos from the scene.

No one was hurt in the crash.

WTVF's Laken Bowles originally reported this story.

