Police: Unfounded threat sent Naval Base San Diego into lockdown

Posted: 1:03 PM, Mar 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-05 18:18:32-05
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — An unfounded "security threat" prompted Naval Base San Diego to initiate a lockdown Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The lockdown went into effect just before 11:30 a.m. over a reported "security threat," according to a Naval Base San Diego public information officer.

According to San Diego Harbor Police, the threat was unfounded.

Base officials lifted the lockdown and resumed normal operations just before 12 p.m. but didn't comment on the lockdown.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders on KGTV in San Diego.

