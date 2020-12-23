Menu

Secret Service announces protection for Mr. S. Claus, codename 'Big Red'

Follow NORAD's Santa Tracker live here
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-23 14:51:52-05

WASHINGTON — A foreign dignitary who is expected to visit the United States and other countries Thursday night will have special protection from the Secret Service.

On Wednesday, the agency announced the activation of protection for "Mr. S. Claus, codename 'Big Red'."

According to the Secret Service, Wednesday's announcement follows a similar announcement from the Director of the agency.

Further updates on protections for "Big Red" are expected to be released on social media via the #BigRedDetail hashtag.

