Seattle mayor to ban tear gas for next 30 days amid protests

The Seattle mayor has banned the police use of tear gas as protests continue in the city and nationally over the killing of George Floyd.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news conference Friday afternoon that the ban would continue for 30 days. The move came hours after three civilian police watchdog groups urged city leaders to do so.

Police Chief Carmen Best said: “After hearing concerns about the use of CS gas for crowd control purposes earlier this week, we decided we were going to suspend its use for 30 days."

She says during the 30 days officials will review police crowd control policies.