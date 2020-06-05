Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Seattle mayor to ban tear gas for next 30 days amid protests

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
A Seattle police officer yells out orders at Seattle City Hall as protesters march toward them Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Seattle, following protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle mayor to ban tear gas for next 30 days amid protests
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 19:05:10-04

The Seattle mayor has banned the police use of tear gas as protests continue in the city and nationally over the killing of George Floyd.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news conference Friday afternoon that the ban would continue for 30 days. The move came hours after three civilian police watchdog groups urged city leaders to do so.

Police Chief Carmen Best said: “After hearing concerns about the use of CS gas for crowd control purposes earlier this week, we decided we were going to suspend its use for 30 days."

She says during the 30 days officials will review police crowd control policies.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.