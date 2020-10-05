Menu

Search of word 'Schadenfreude' spikes after Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Charles Krupa/AP
On Friday, it seems a lot of people learned a new word of the day: Schadenfreude. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 9:53 AM, Oct 05, 2020
On Friday, it seems a lot of people learned a new word of the day: Schadenfreude.

Schadenfreude means "enjoyment obtained from the troubles of others."

Merriam-Webster reported that it saw a huge spike, a 30,500% spike to be exact, on its website Friday after reports came out that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word was trending because it was used in several media reports, including USA Today and the Chicago Tribune.

President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday and his chief of staff Mark Meadows said Trump could be released from the medical center sometime Monday.

