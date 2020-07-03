Menu

'Salute to America': where and when to watch July 4 celebration

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations in Washington on Thursday, July 4, 2019, after President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' remarks at Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 16:48:25-04

On Saturday evening, July 4, a large fireworks display and military flyover is planned to celebrate Independence Day in Washington, D.C. This year’s annual “Salute to America” celebration will take place along the National Mall, despite concerns from D.C.’s mayor about health considerations in a pandemic.

Military flyovers of the National Mall are planned between 6:45-8 p.m. ET. The fireworks display will begin a little after 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on this station’s website in addition to WhiteHouse.gov.

The Department of the Interior, who handles details of the event, says the fireworks display will last about 35 minutes and include 10,000 fireworks.

The administration will provide 300,000 cloth face coverings to distribute to visitors attending the celebration. They say there is roughly 800 acres along the National Mall and Memorial Parks accessible for viewing the flyovers and fireworks.

