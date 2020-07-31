Salmonella outbreaks in 48 states linked to backyard poultry

More than 900 people in 48 states have been sickened with salmonella, and at least one person has died, likely caused by backyard poultry like chickens and ducks.

While outbreaks of salmonella from backyard poultry is not uncommon, the number of cases this year is higher than normal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . They report 15 multi-state outbreak strains currently being investigated.

Since June 24, 473 more people have gotten sick according to CDC’s data, for a total of 938 people infected with salmonella so far this year. Roughly 33 percent of those who got sick had to be hospitalized. The one reported death was in Oklahoma.

At the end of July 2019 , 768 people in this country had gotten sick from salmonella linked to live poultry.

The CDC was able to interview about 400 patients this year, and of those, 74 percent reported having contact with chicks or ducklings. Testing from backyard poultry environments in Kentucky and Oregon identified three of the outbreak strains.

The CDC recommends frequent handwashing with soap and water whenever a backyard poultry animal is touched or handled, or their eggs or habitat is touched. They also warn against letting backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food is prepared.