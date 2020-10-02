Salmonella outbreak tied to pet bearded dragons, hedgehogs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it’s investigating salmonella cases linked to pet bearded dragons and hedgehogs.

The CDC said that 13 salmonella infections in eight states have been potentially tied to handling the pets. The CDC confirmed that seven of the infections resulted in hospitalizations. Ten of the 13 ill people reported contact with a bearded dragon.

Those who reported illnesses said they purchased bearded dragons from pet stores, but a common supplier has not been identified.

The CDC said that two similar outbreaks were tied to hedgehogs in the last decade.

The CDC offers owners of pet bearded dragons and hedgehogs the following tips: