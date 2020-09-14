Menu

Sally upgraded to Category 1 hurricane as storm takes aim at Gulf Coast

NOAA via AP
This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 13:02:59-04

MIAMI, Fla. – Sally has now been upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as it takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally strengthened to a hurricane Monday, with sustained top winds of around 85 miles per hour.

Sally is expected to send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, specifically the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the western edge of Florida.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans.

Sally is expected to make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday or Tuesday night, according to the NHC.

“Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north-northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday,” wrote the NHC in an update posted at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The NHC says data indicates Sally has rapidly strengthened and additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

