Salad mixes recalled following illness outbreak

Albertsons
The recalled Signature Farms Garden Salad was sold in 12-ounce bags in the Produce section. The recalled products have BEST IF USED BY dates of May 16 through July 4 (5-16-20 through 7-04-20).
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 23, 2020
More than 120 people have been sickened since mid-May reportedly from bagged salad sold in Midwest grocery stores.

Interviews with these people led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to connect the illnesses with certain bagged salad mixes containing carrots, red cabbage and iceberg lettuce sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores in several Midwestern states.

As of June 22, 2020, a total of 122 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections associated with this outbreak have been reported from 7 states: Illinois (30), Iowa (54), Kansas (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (7) Nebraska (8), and Wisconsin (9). Of the 122 reported illnesses, the CDC says 19 people have been hospitalized.

Symptoms of Cyclospora include diarrhea, loss of appetite, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever. Symptoms without treatment can last weeks to a month.

Below are the details of the recalled items:

  • ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
  • Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
  • Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

The above products do not account for all of the illnesses according to the CDC, and they along with the FDA are investigating whether other products are a source of illness.

