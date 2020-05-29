Menu

Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 13:46:55-04

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility.

Friday's Administrative Hearing Commission decision means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

It isn't immediately clear how the state will respond.

The health department says a 2019 inspection turned up four instances of "failed abortions" at the facility.

Planned Parenthood calls the allegations a ploy to end abortions in Missouri.

