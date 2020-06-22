Menu

Royals release new photos to commemorate Father's Day, Prince William's birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Royals release new photos to commemorate Father's Day, Prince William's birthday
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-22 14:36:10-04

LONDON, England – Anglophiles received a treat over the weekend with another intimate glimpse into the life of England’s royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of their family in honor of Father’s Day and Prince William’s birthday, both of which landed on Sunday.

The first photo released by the monarchs was of William and his three children, Princess Charlotte alongside Princes George and Louis. The sweet picture of them on a swing was taken by Duchess Kate herself earlier this month.

The royals also released photos William and the kids in a dogpile.

The photos appear to have been taken at the family’s Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham Estate, where they’ve been living during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lastly, William and Kate commemorated Father’s Day with photos of themselves with their dads.

In an old photo, the Duchess is seen on the lap of her dad, Michael Middleton. And in a more recent photo, the Duke embraces his dad, Prince Charles.

