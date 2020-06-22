Royals release new photos to commemorate Father's Day, Prince William's birthday

LONDON, England – Anglophiles received a treat over the weekend with another intimate glimpse into the life of England’s royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of their family in honor of Father’s Day and Prince William’s birthday, both of which landed on Sunday.

The first photo released by the monarchs was of William and his three children, Princess Charlotte alongside Princes George and Louis. The sweet picture of them on a swing was taken by Duchess Kate herself earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/maFAGS4bTe — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2020

The royals also released photos William and the kids in a dogpile.

Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/9vHLhSvzIr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020

The photos appear to have been taken at the family’s Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham Estate, where they’ve been living during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lastly, William and Kate commemorated Father’s Day with photos of themselves with their dads.

In an old photo, the Duchess is seen on the lap of her dad, Michael Middleton. And in a more recent photo, the Duke embraces his dad, Prince Charles.