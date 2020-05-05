Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Ritz recalls some cracker sandwiches for incorrect filling

items.[0].image.alt
Ritz recalls some cracker sandwiches for incorrect filling
Posted at 8:14 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 23:14:20-04

Some Ritz customers might gotten quite a surprise when family size packages of Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches were filled with peanut butter.

The incorrect filling has prompted a recall of 21.6 oz. cartons of the product. The recalled product’s UPC code is 0 44000 03826 7, and has a best buy date of 18SEP20, 20SEP20, 28SEP20, 29SEP20, 30SEP20, 1OCT20 or 2OCT20.

Ritz says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.”

Mondelēz Global, parent company of Ritz, said that there have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products.

Those who have the product should discard any product they may have, and can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.