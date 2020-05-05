Ritz recalls some cracker sandwiches for incorrect filling

Some Ritz customers might gotten quite a surprise when family size packages of Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches were filled with peanut butter.

The incorrect filling has prompted a recall of 21.6 oz. cartons of the product. The recalled product’s UPC code is 0 44000 03826 7, and has a best buy date of 18SEP20, 20SEP20, 28SEP20, 29SEP20, 30SEP20, 1OCT20 or 2OCT20.

Ritz says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.”

Mondelēz Global, parent company of Ritz, said that there have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products.

Those who have the product should discard any product they may have, and can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall